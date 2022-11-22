JOPLIN, MO -- The Southern Arkansas men's and women's cross country 2022 season was wrapped up on Saturday morning as first team All-GAC graduate student Rob Kraus and second team All-GAC sophomore Logan Warren competed in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships.
In the women's 6k, Warren ran to a 143rd place finish in the 229-runner field with a time of 23:44.9 while Kraus finished the men's 10k at 31:56.8 to place 109th place in the 206-runner field. Kraus's finish stands as a personal best 10k, beating his previous best of 32:20.9 set at the 2021 regionals.