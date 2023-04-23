In advance of the 2023 Great American Conference Women’s Golf Championships, the league held its awards banquet. Henderson State’s Gracen Blount unanimously repeated as Player of the Year; the Reddies’ Lily Nelson earned Freshman of the Year and their head coach Colton Cowan, won GAC Coach of the Year for the second-straight year.
Blount became the third women’s golfer in conference history to win multiple Player of the Year awards. She ended the regular season ranked 21st on Golfstat. She won the individual title at the Battle for the Belt, the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite and the Emerald Coast Classic. She finished inside the top 10 in seven of 10 events.
Nelson became the second Reddie woman honored as Freshman of the Year as she equaled the feat set by Taylor Loeb in 2017. She capped her spring with four-straight top-eight results. Her best finish came at the Emerald Coast Classic where she took third.
The Reddies’ Jinna Boonbumroongsuk and Allie Bianchi gave Henderson State a league-record four first-team All-GAC selections. Both made the team by unanimous consent. Boonbumroongsuk finished the regular season ranked No. 24, according to GolfStat. She won at the Virginia Laas Invite and collected five top-five finishes.
Bianchi checked in one spot nationally behind Boonbumroongsuk. She took home the individual title at the National Championship Preview and also tallied five top-five results.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker filled out the All-GAC First Team. She became the program’s first First-Team honoree. She led the Bison to a team title at the OBU Invitational as she won the individual championship. She added three top-10 finishes.
Arkansas-Monticello’s Gabriela Maldonado and Chiara Sturaro headline the All-GAC Second Team as did Arkansas Tech’s Ellen Spigner, the Reddies’ Daphney Tilton and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Megan Brown.
Harding’s tandem of Alicia Martinez and Pilar Martinez earned Honorable Mention All-GAC stats alongside Arkansas Tech’s Josie Roberson, Oklahoma Baptist’s Josie Patterson, Southern Arkansas’ Emma Hester, Southern Nazarene’s Hannah Torres and SWOSU’s Rebecca Lau.
The GAC also named its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athletes. Henderson State’s Bianchi and Oklahoma Baptist’s Josie Patterson shared the Elite Scholar Athlete award for the second-straight year. Blount, Alicia Martinez and Lau added the Distinguished Scholar honor to their All-GAC accolades.
Harding’s Brenda Sanchez and Kody Winnings, Southern Nazarene’s Sara Armstrong and Rebecca Davis, SWOSU’s Ashlyn Acosta and Drew Dodgion, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Angela Egger and Southern Arkansas’ Taylor Rich also received the Distinguished Scholar Athlete award.