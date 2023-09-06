The Great American Conference announced the volleyball players of the week for the opening weekend of the 2023 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Lacy Mott claimed the Offensive award, Harding’s Emma Winiger earned the Defensive accolade and Southern Nazarene’s Kaley Brubaker won the Setter honor.
VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lacy Mott, OH, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Jr., Waxahachie, Texas
Mott helped the Bulldogs post a 3-1 record at the Midwestern State Classic as she averaged 3.94 kills per set while producing a .293 attack percentage. She tallied 19 kills, on a .531 attack percentage, with 12 digs against Western Colorado followed by 21 kills and 13 digs against Central Oklahoma.
VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Emma Winiger, DS, Harding, Gr., Dallas, Texas
Winiger and the Lady Bisons opened the season with a 4-0 weekend at the Patriot Classic. Harding did not drop a set in the four contests. She led the conference by averaging 5.06 digs per set. Her 18 digs against St. Edward’s represented her high for the event. She added eight service aces across the four wins.
VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK
Kaley Brubaker, S, Southern Nazarene, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas
Brubaker garnered a spot on the Patriot Classic All-Tournament Team as the Crimson Storm opened the season with a 3-1 record. In a sweep of Union, she tallied 33 assists and seven digs. She followed up with 38 assists and 14 digs against UT Tyler. She totaled 32 assists and 31 digs in a five-set win against St. Edward’s. She finished with 35 assists against Fort Lewis College.
Southern Arkansas’ Morgan Schuster, S, was also nominated.