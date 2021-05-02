Southern Arkansas softball honored seniors before the double-header on Saturday.
The seniors, who have helped build the program as an offensive juggernaut, fittingly ended their final games in the Blue and Gold with a pair of run-rule victories over Northwestern Oklahoma.
Game 1
Southern Arkansas 8, Northwestern Oklahoma 0
Senior Christina Hill started the scoring in game one with a sacrifice fly in the second inning that scored her fellow senior, Faith Otts.
Sarah Evans added two more runs later in the inning with her second homerun of the weekend, a no-doubter that sailed over the left field fence.
Evans' double-play partner, shortstop Jaxynn Dyson, would double the hosts' lead in the fourth inning with a three-run shot, her sixth of the season.
The senior Elisa Favela walked off the Rangers in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run homerun, her sixth of the season.
Sydney Wader picked up the win, only scattering three hits in five innings.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 9, Northwestern Oklahoma 1
The Hawaiian Favela, after ending game one, turned around and started Game 2 for the Muleriders. After giving up a leadoff homerun, she did not allow another hit the rest of the game, striking out four in four innings and picking up the win in the process.
The Muleriders tied Game 2 in the bottom of the first with a groundout by senior Laina Suesue driving in a run.
The Muleriders loaded the bases the same inning, with Otts scoring on an Evans bases-loaded walk.
The third inning saw Suesue and Otts reach on a double and a single, respectively, before all were driven in on Favela's second homerun of the day.
Walks by Evans, Yulissa Hinojosa and Alese Casper loaded the bases; all three scored on a Jaxynn Dyson single, with Casper showing impressive base-running awareness to push across that run all the way from first base.
Favela hit her second "walk-off" of the day when her sacrifice fly to right field in the fifth inning scored Casper and made the final score 9-1.
The Muleriders close out the regular season next weekend in Weatherford versus Southwestern Oklahoma in a three-game set. The Muleriders need to win out for a chance at the regular season championship and the number one seed at the GAC Tournament in two weeks' time.