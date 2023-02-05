HOT SPRINGS – No. 2 Southern Arkansas tossed the ball to junior RHP Mikel Howell at the Dugan Invitational. The first-year Mulerider delivered five strong innings of two-hit baseball with a half dozen strikeouts, before senior reliever Jack Liddell held off Northeastern State over the final four innings Sunday to give the Muleriders a 3-2 win.
The match featured two 2022 NCAA Tournament participants.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Howell (W, 1-0) worked around single base runners in the first and third innings and tossed 1-2-3 frames in the second and fourth before NSU pushed across its first run in the fifth.
The RiverHawks' Isaiah Keller singled with one out and promptly stole second and third before scoring on a groundout to cut SAU's lead in half.
Southern Arkansas plated its first two runs early as a two-out base knock by first-year Mulerider Mikey McGinnis plated Brett McGee, who singled with one away in the inning, for the game's first scoring tally in the home half of the first. The Muleriders added its second run in the next frame as a one-out walk to McGee pushed home Chris Lyles for a 2-0 lead. However, that was all that SAU would get in the second as they stranded the bases loaded.
Liddell entered in relief of Howell to start the sixth and pitched around a one-out single, just the third NSU hit of the game at the time, to get out of the inning. In between 1-2-3 innings commanded by Liddell in the seventh and eighth, the Muleriders added the third and final run in the post-stretch seventh.
Riley Orr walked to start the inning and advanced a bag on a balk. Orr raced home on a single into center field off the bat of Brandon Nicoll as SAU cushioned its lead with what would be a huge third run.
In the top of the ninth, NSU managed as many hits in the frame as they had in their previous eight trips to the plate. Consecutive singles led off the inning and following a strikeout, the RiverHawks pulled to within a run of tying the contest as an RBI groundout put a runner at second with two away.
That runner, NSU's Brayden Rodden, advanced to third on a single by Keller in the next at bat, but would be cut down in an effort to get home on the contact by Keller as a 3-2-5 run down ended the game.
Howell allowed just three base runners in his debut for SAU. Liddell faced three over the minimum as well. McGee, McGinnis, Nicoll, Orr and Lyles recorded singles with the first three delivering an RBI. McGee, Orr and Lyles all scored.
Southern Arkansas returns to action on Monday for two games to close out the Dugan Invitational. The Muleriders matchup with Washburn at 12:30 p.m. and will follow that action with a 3:30 p.m. first-pitch against Rogers State.
Southern Arkansas 5, Northwest Missouri 4
For five innings the bats were quiet, but in the home half of the sixth No. 2 Southern Arkansas came alive with five runs on four hits to take a 5-4 lead in the Saturday afternoon season opener against Northwest Missouri from the Dugan Invitational.
The Muleriders then relied on its bullpen to hold off the Bearcats for their first win of the season.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
A one-out single by sophomore Brandon Nicoll in the top of the first inning was the lone tally for the Muleriders in the hit column and a walk to the Canadian in the fourth made up the only two baserunners for SAU until that profitable sixth inning.
NWMSU used a leadoff home run in the second inning, a bases loaded walk in the third and a one-out, two-run double in the sixth to build a four-run lead that would not last.
Senior Riley Orr singled through the left side to start the bottom half and following a pitching change, junior Chris Sutton was hit-by-pitch to push Orr to second. The table was completely set in the next at bat as senior Brett McGee was plunked to load the bases.
Enter Nicoll. The team leader in hits a season ago delivered a huge one through the left side to plate Orr and Sutton and cut the deficit in half and prompt the Bearcats' second pitching change of the frame. A fly out pushed McGee to third and with two outs, senior Will Richardson placed a double down the left field line to score McGee and Nicoll and knot the contest at four.
The go-ahead run was quickly plated in the following at bat as Chris Lyles singled into right field to chase home Richardson from second base and put SAU up 5-4.
The advantage would hold for the Muleriders as junior Santos Sosa worked a nearly flawless seventh and eighth innings after entering in the sixth inning in relief of starter Jeremy Adorno who was tagged with a no decision in his 18th start as a Mulerider. Adorno went 5.0 innings allowing four hits and two runs with four strikeouts.
Sosa fanned two in a 1-2-3 pre-stretch seventh and added three more punch outs in the eighth as he pitched around a one-out double that took third on a wild pitch.
Junior Isaiah Haynes (S, 1) took over in the ninth and tossed around a two-out HBP to strike out the tying run as the Muleriders won for the fourth time on opening day under head coach Justin Pettigrew.
Nicoll went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Orr collected two hits and Richardson added two RBI.