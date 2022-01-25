The Great American Conference announced the 10th Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt garnered the Women’s award and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Damion Thornton won the Men’s accolade.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cassandra Awatt, Southern Nazarene, G, Jr., Lubbock, Texas
Awatt tallied three double-doubles in leading the Crimson Storm to three road victories. On Tuesday, she scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Ouachita. On Thursday, she went 9-for-14 from the floor as she tallied 22 points and added 10 rebounds at Arkansas-Monticello. She closed her week with 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds at Southern Arkansas.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Damion Thornton, Southwestern Oklahoma State, G, Jr., Edmond, Oklahoma
Thornton averaged 22.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in road wins at Arkansas Tech and Harding. He collected his second double-double of the season – 25 points and 12 rebounds – in an overtime win against the Wonder Boys. He followed up with 19 points in leading the Bulldogs back from a 12-point second-half deficit against Harding. He shot 57.1 percent in the two wins.
Southern Arkansas nominees were Kylie Warren, G; and Devante Brooks, F.