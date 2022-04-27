TEXARKANA -- Seven players recorded run-scoring base knocks as part of Southern Arkansas' 16 hits, and five pitchers combined to work seven innings, in a 19-2 triumph on Tuesday evening at Texas A&M-TEXarkana.
Reed Osborn earned his second win of the season after tossing three nearly perfect innings in relief as he allowed just one walk while striking out three in the second through fourth innings.
Parker Abrego, Hayden Hable and John Dawson each worked a frame for the Muleriders and kept the Eagles scoreless in the final three innings of action.
Southern Arkansas (36-9) scored first as Chris Sutton raced home on a throw down to second to nab a base runner. In the third, Brandon Nicoll put the Muleriders back in front by doubling into left field and giving SAU a 3-2 lead following a two-run first from the Eagles. The Muleriders added to their advantage moments later as Chris Lyles and Riley Orr both singled in a pair of runs in the visiting half of the third inning to push the Muleriders out front 8-2.
The run production continued in the fourth as Tucker Burton recorded an RBI single, Ty Manning plated a run on a fielders choice and Jakob Machuca hit a two-run homer to increase the lead to 10 at 12-2. A bases loaded walk to Brett McGee added the 13th run of the night and in the fifth Machuca duplicated his fourth inning blast by hitting a consecutive two-run shot to give SAU a 15-2 lead.
In the sixth, Jacob Martinez flew out to centerfield to increase the lead to 14 runs. Sutton doubled in a run in the seventh, Josh Walker followed with an RBI groundout and Will Richardson singled home the 19th and final run to cap the Muleriders' 22nd game this season with 10 or more runs.
Lyles and Sutton each recorded three hits, McGee and Nicoll both walked three times, and eight players scored at least twice in the win. Sutton and Nicoll both doubled twice and Machuca added two homers. SAU walked 10 times and was HBP five times with Orr beamed twice.
Southern Arkansas prepares for its final three games of the regular season: a Great American Conference series at bitter league rival Arkansas-Monticello. Friday's opener is set for 2 p.m. with Saturday's doubleheader slated for noon.