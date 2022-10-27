The Great American Conference announced the final Golfers of the Week of the fall 2022 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s
Conner Boydston won the Men’s award and Henderson State’s Jinna Boonbumroongsuk claimed the Women’s accolade.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Conner Boydston, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Sr., Randlett, Oklahoma
Boydston carded back-to-back rounds of 3-under par 69 to capture the medalist honors by four shots. He finished as the only golfer with consecutive sub-par rounds. He became the first SWOSU men's golfer to win the individual title at a tournament since Kason Cook in 2019. The Bulldogs took second at the 16-team event, finishing runner up to Northeastern State in a playoff.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Jinna Boonbumroongsuk, Henderson State, Jr., Bangkok, Thailand Boonbumroongsuk led Henderson State to its fourth team tournament title as birdies on her 17th and 18th holes gave the Reddies a one-shot victory at the Tulsa Cup. After opening with a 6-over 78, she rebounded with a 1-over 73 that moved her up 12 positions to finish in a tie for third. She led the tournament field in par-4 scoring.
Also nominated from Southern Arkansas were Caleb Miller, Jr., and Emma Hester, Fr.