EDMOND, OK – Southern Arkansas senior Roman Timmerman tied for 4th place in the Oak Tree Invitational after shooting a 74 in his third and final round on Tuesday.
The senior finished out the 54-hole event with a total score of 215. As a team, the Muleriders shot a 312 in their final round for a total score of 927 to place 13th in the tournament overall.
Timmerman performed well especially on holes 12-17. In round one, he pared all but holes 12 and 16 which he bogeyed. In round two he birded hole 12, pared holes 13, 15, 16 and 17 and bogeyed hole-14. In round three, he pared holes 12, 15, 16 and 17 and bogeyed holes 13 and 14. The Canadian had very few, if any problems, on the back nine and only improved his play on those holes.
Sophomore Caleb Miller fired a 79 in his third and final round, giving him a score of 228 for the tournament. Miller tied for 41st place in the tournament. Freshmen Tyler Garrett shot a 77 in his third round and had a total score of 232. Garrett placed 52nd in the tournament and was able to drop three strokes from his round two score of 80. He showed a good bit of improvement with his performance on holes 12-18. In round two, he triple bogeyed hole-12, double bogeyed hole-13, pared holes 14 and 15, and then bogeyed holes 16-18. The freshman rebounded in round three as he made par on holes 12 and 13, bogeyed hole 14, and then birdied holes 15 and 16, before making par on the final two holes.
Senior Drew Reaux shot an 82 in round three and finished with a 253 for the tournament overall. Senior Tim Ryan shot an 84 in his third and final round and had a total score of 257 for the tournament.
Reaux had a +4 for all par-3 scoring opportunities which led the Muleriders and landed in the top half of the leaderboard. Timmerman sat at the top of the leaderboard with a +1 in all par-4 scoring opportunities. He also had a -1 for all par-5 scoring opportunities which finished in the top half of the leaderboard. Miller led the team in pars with a total of 33 and Timmerman lead the team in total birdies with 9. Both marks were in the top half of the leaderboard. Garrett and Miller both shot +10 in par-4 scoring opportunities.
Southern Arkansas prepares to host the Arkansas Collegiate on March 21 and 22 from the beautiful Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Arkansas.