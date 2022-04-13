Southern Arkansas senior grad transfer Cameron Lang made the most of his second career start in a Mulerider uniform on Tuesday afternoon.
The right-handed slugger from Texas hit three of the Muleriders seven home runs on the day to finish with eight RBI in Southern Arkansas’ 16-5 win over Ouachita Baptist. The Muleriders are now 29-8 on the year.
Ouachita jumped out on top early to start the game as the hit back-to-back home runs to lead 2-0. OBU was able to tack on one more run an RBI single to lead 3-0 after the top of the first inning.
SAU pushed across four runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to the long ball. After leading the inning off with a single from Jakob Machuca, the Muleriders displayed their power as they hit three of their seven home runs in the inning. SAU was able to go back-to-to-back as Lang got the home run party started with a 2 RBI blast, followed by solo shots from Jackson Duke and Chris Sutton to lead 4-3.
OBU took its last lead of the game in the top of the third inning as they pushed two runs across to jump out to a 5-4 lead. The Tigers were not able to hang on their lead for long as SAU was able to tack on two runs in the bottom of the inning. Ty Manning launched a two-run home run that scored Chris Lyles to put SAU on top 6-5.
The Muleriders used a six-run 4th inning to take a 12-5 lead over the Tigers. Sutton started the inning with a walk, followed by a Brett McGee Walk. Brandon Nicoll was able to drive in Sutton has he doubled to right center to put SAU up 7-5. Lang continued his home run party as Tucker Burton, Machuca, Manning all got on base for him. Lang blasted a towering grand slam to put SAU up 12-5.
The Muleriders scored four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 16-4. Machuca singled to right field to start the inning, and was once again driven home by the bat of Lang as he blasted his third home run of the afternoon to pick up is seventh and eight RBI. McGee followed up Lang with a two-run shot of his own that scored him and Sutton.
Lang's three home runs is the most in a game since current assistant coach Kobe Morris knocked three over the wall back on March 1st, 2020 against Northwestern State Oklahoma University, while his eight RBI is the most since April 21, 2012 as Ryan Dardenne recorded eight at Ouachita Baptist.
Lang led SAU with three hits and eight RBI, while Machuca finished with two hits. Lang, Machuca and Sutton all three scored, while McGee and Manning both had two RBI.
SAU used six different pitchers in the game. Jack Liddell picked up his first win of the season after tossing 2.0 innings and striking out two batters. Liddell gave up two runs on two hits. Johnny Vesevick, Evan Schroder, Hayden Hable, and Maddux Solomon were all solid in relief, as the four relievers only allowed three hits and struck out five.
The Muleriders travel to Shawnee, OK to take on Oklahoma Baptist University. The series will get under way on Friday afternoon with a double-header, followed by a single game on Saturday afternoon.