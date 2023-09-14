The Great American Conference announced the women’s and men’s cross country runners of the week for the second weekend of the 2023 season.
Southern Arkansas’ Logan Warren claimed the Women’s accolade while Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Christian Franklin earned the Men’s award.
GAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Logan Warren, Jr., Southern Arkansas, Katy, Texas
Warren took first at the Lois Davis Invitational to help the Muleriders take second place in the team competition. She finished the two-mile course in a time of 12:40.7 and finished eight seconds clear of second place. Warren became the first Mulerider to win the individual title at the Lois Davis Invitational since 2016.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Christian Franklin, So., Northwestern Oklahoma State, Las Vegas, Nevada
Franklin led the Rangers to a team title at the Aggie Duels as he earned the individual title. He established the school record for the 8K as he crossed the line in a time of 25:17. He finished 35 seconds ahead of second place. The Rangers won the team competition by four points after placing six runners inside the top 12.
Also nominated from Southern Arkansas was Deovani Diaz, Fr.