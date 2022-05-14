EDMOND, OK – The Southern Arkansas softball team's season came to a close on Friday afternoon, as it fell in an elimination game in the NCAA DII Central Regional to Arkansas Tech University 3-1.
The Muleriders finish the 2022 season with a 37-18 overall record, to go along with a Great American Conference Regular Season Championship, as well as a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Regional Tournament.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Quiet through the first two frames of action, ATU struck first in the top of the third inning with a solo shot over the left field fence to take the early 1-0 advantage, followed by a line drive single to right field to plate a second run. The Golden Suns pushed one more run across on a sac fly to take a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning.
SAU was able to plate its only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as Sarah Evan's reached on a fielder's choice that scored Jade Miller to cut ATU's lead to two runs. J. Miller led the inning off with a single, followed by an Alese Casper single to advance her to third base to get into scoring position.
Despite the loss, the Muleriders managed to outhit ATU 5-4. Jade Miller led SAU with two base knocks, while Alese Casper, Madison Miller, and Mariah Hamilton. Senior Sarah Evans was able to cap her SAU career off with the lone RBI for SAU, as she had two at bats in the contest ,which were her first two at bats since injuring her thumb and requiring surgery earlier in the season.
Syndey Ward took the loss in the circle as she went 2.1 innings and allowed three hits on two runs (two earned), while picking up two strikeouts. Baylie Thornhill saw 2.0 innings of action and allowed two hits, no runs and struck out one. Kiana Pogroszewski tossed the final two frames and did not allow a hit.