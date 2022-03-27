The Southern Arkansas women’s team concluded its Spring Break swing, falling twice in the final two days.
SAU suffered 4-0 defeats to both Georgia College and Auburn-Montgomery to finish off a tough five-day swing that saw the squad play five matches in as many days. The Muleriders now prepare for Southwest Baptist on April 1 in Bolivar, Missouri.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders nearly claimed the doubles point against Georgia College as Lena Milosevic and Simone Simas won 6-4 at No. 2 over Jordan Bowie and Ashton Morrison. At No. 1, Greta Wallin and Inna Serukhova nearly topped Emma Fleming and Emilia Richter, but fell 7-5 in a tight match.
Milosevic won her first set against Sofia Shing at No. 1 6-2, but the match went unfinished. Wallin was battling with #58 Richter at No. 2 as the second set was knotted 4-4, but it also went unfinished as the Bobcats won at No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 to claim the match.
Against Auburn-Montgomery, Sarah Roy was leading 4-3 in set two of her match at No. 3 and Simone Simas was tied at 2 in set two after claiming a 6-2 set one victory over Ana Villalvazo at No. 4, but both matches went unfinished. AUM grabbed the doubles point then picked up victories at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 to claim the match.