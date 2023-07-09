Bryant Pagan II has recently taken over as interim head coach for the Southern Arkansas University Tech men’s basketball team.
Pagan succeeds Martin Levinson, who has been named men’s basketball coach at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, TX at seven years at SAU Tech.
Levinson launched the program in 2017-18 and compiled a 94-52 record the next six seasons.
Pagan graduated from Hampton University, earning his bachelor of science in business management. After graduating from Hampton University, from 2011-2014 Coach Pagan served as an assistant coach for Prince George County’s 4A South Division- Laurel High School Boys varsity and junior varsity basketball programs in Laurel, MD.
Pagan, a Maryland native and an alumni and former 4-year varsity basketball player at Laurel High School (Class of 2006), Pagan emphasized and focused on skill development, strength and conditioning while preparing numerous student-athletes for the next level.
In the fall of 2014, Pagan moved to Houston, TX, where he began to coach with numerous high-level AAU Grassroots Boys Basketball programs. In Houston, Pagan has contributed to the development of several players on numerous levels, including Overseas Professionals, NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, JUCO, One NBPA TOP 100 Class of 2020, and a McDonald’s All-American Honorable Mention.
On the collegiate level, Coach Pagan served in the associate head coach at the University of Arkansas-Cossatot Community College.
Most recently, he served as assistant for the SAU Tech program.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to serve as the interim head men’s basketball coach and be a part of such a competitive organization that is rich in history here at Southern Arkansas University Tech. This institution embodies accountability and hard work as a collective community, and I am more than excited to return for my second season in my new role. We look forward to the support of our outstanding community as we embark on the journey of continuing the legacy once set before,” Pagan said.