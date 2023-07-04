The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced that the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will join the Association with full-time membership in the 2024-2025 academic year.
The MIAA CEO Council approved the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s (UAFS) application to join the Association with full membership in the fall of 2024.
“The MIAA is excited to welcome the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith as a new member beginning next summer,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “As the MIAA CEOs have approved a plan for steady and strategic membership growth during the next few years, UAFS provides the MIAA with an opportunity to add an outstanding public university, with great leadership and terrific athletic facilities, in a growing community in Northwest Arkansas.”
The university becomes the MIAA’s first full-time member in the state of Arkansas. Harding University, Ouachita Baptist University and Southern Arkansas University – all in Arkansas and all members of the Great American Conference (GAC) – are current associate members of the MIAA for the sport of men’s tennis. Ouachita will also become an associate member of the MIAA for the sport of wrestling beginning with the 2023-24 season.
“An athletic conference should bring like-minded institutions in a geographical area to compete and allow their student-athletes to excel academically and develop life skills, and the MIAA does that for UAFS,” stated UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz. “The geographical footprint of the MIAA allows for our student-athletes to participate academically and enhance their experience as collegiate student-athletes. Our fans can travel and support our teams on the road, just as we can welcome more fans from MIAA opponents.”