The biggest challenge of the season awaits Southern Arkansas as first-year head coach Mike McCarty's Muleriders return to Arkadelphia for the second time this season to take on No. 7 Ouachita Baptist from Cliff Harris Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Southern Arkansas improved to 3-4 on the season with last Saturday's 34-17 win over Arkansas Tech in the 12th Murphy USA Classic. SAU scored 31-straight points and allowed only three after falling behind 14-0 early in the first quarter to snap a four-game losing streak.
SAU will carry an offense to Clark County that ranks in the top 60 nationally in total yards per game averaging 401. Both the passing game and rushing attack rank in the top 70 in Division II with the aerial offense ranking 43rd at 247.4 yards per game, while the ground game is currently 66th at 153.6 yards per game.
The Mulerider defense ranks third in the GAC in takeaways with 12 with their totals in interceptions (7) ranking third and fumbles recovered (4) ranking fourth in the league as well. SAU leads the league in sacks per game at 3 as well as in defensive touchdowns (2).
Ouachita enters Week 8 heavily relying on its ground game as the Tigers ranked third nationally averaging 294.7 yards rushing per game. The Tiger offense has lost just four turnovers this season which ranks fourth nationally.
Ouachita ranks 24th in the country in total defense holding opponents to under 295 yards per game. The Tigers have been electric on special teams ranking 11th nationally in kickoff return average at 25.92 (2 TDs) and second in net punting at 41.53.
SAU senior quarterback Hayden Mallory ranks in the top five of the GAC in every major passing category. His 15 passing touchdowns and over 1,700 passing yards both land in the top 30 nationally.
Redshirt freshman running back Jariq Scales' 908 yards rushing ranks 6th in DII second in the GAC behind T.J. Cole of Ouachita who has totaled 930 rushing yards. His 129.7 yards per game also ranks second and is the 8th-highest average in the country. Scales also owns a top-20 mark in yards per carry at 6.63.
For the season, Micah Small has hauled in 39 passes for 673 yards and eight touchdowns and is averaging 96.1 receiving yards per game. He ranks in the top 20 in DII in receiving touchdowns, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game. Fifteen different players have caught a pass this fall with a third of those finding the endzone.
Junior placekicker Austin Wilkerson has connected on 90.9% of his field goal attempts this season missing one in 11 tries. He is 18-for-20 on extra-point attempts and is tied with Small for the team lead in scoring with 48 points.
Junior safety Brock Floyd, the reigning GAC Defensive Player of the Week, and freshman Rayvon Ingram have both recorded 50+ tackles this season. Floyd's 58 stops include 32 solo tackles and Ingram's 51 tackles include 26 solo stops. Floyd owns two of the unit's seven interceptions and two of the team's five fumble recoveries.
The Tigers and the Muleriders have met every season since 2000 and with the exception of a three-year stint from 1997-1999, the two longtime Arkansas foes have combated on the gridiron every year since the 1959 campaign. Since that 2000 meeting ended the three-year hiatus, the series is deadlocked at 10-10. The Muleriders won the first four matchups of the new millennium and Ouachita enters Saturday having won the most recent four. SAU is looking for its first win over the Tigers in Clark County since the 2012 campaign as McCarty's squad makes its second trip to Arkadelphia this season; the first time the program has had to do that since the 2002 season.
Two of the longest games in SAU's program history have been played against the Tigers and both have come since 2002. The Muleriders knocked off Ouachita 50-47 in four overtimes in the 2002 meeting in Arkadelphia, while the Tigers topped SAU 40-37 in four overtimes in the series' 2016 matchup in Arkadelphia.