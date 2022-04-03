ARKADELPHIA -- Southern Arkansas saw its 10-game softball winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Henderson State in the second game of the in-state foes' Great American Conference series.
The Muleriders responded in the finale with an 8-0 run-rule victory to win its fifth league series of the season and improve to 23-12 overall with a 16-4 record in conference play.
Game 1
Henderson State 4, Southern Arkansas 3
Southern Arkansas' bats were held at bay in the first game of the day as SAU produced just five hits with two coming in the last-chance seventh that nearly resulted in the visitors tying the game at 4. Dyson hit her seventh home run of the season in the top of the seventh that plated Casper who doubled for the seventh time this campaign to lead off the frame.
The Muleriders' first run came in the second inning as a Taylor Murphy sacrifice fly scored King. This cut into an early 4-0 deficit after the Reddies plated four in the home half of the first off SAU starter Macie Welch. In two thirds of an inning, HSU built its early lead on four hits before chasing Welch in favor of Baylie Thornhill who tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in relief allowing just three hits with six strikeouts.
Mariah Hamilton and Jade Miller each delivered three hits on the day. Casper scored three times. Dyson and Murphy each recorded three RBI.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 8, Henderson State 0
In the series finale, Kiana Pogroszewski earned her 10th win of the season with a complete-game effort that saw her allow just one hit, while striking out five. Taylor Murphy opened up scoring in the victory with a two-run home run; her first of the season, to back Pogroszewski's stellar outing. Gracie King recorded an RBI single in the third to make it 3-0 Muleriders and in the fourth, Southern Arkansas struck for five runs to lead 8-0.
Alyssa Miller singled home a run, Alese Casper walked in the fifth run, and a Jaxynn Dyson base hit plated one with an additional run scoring on a throwing error in that sequence. The fruitful frame was capped off by a bases-loaded walk, the second of the inning by HSU, to Tiare Lee.
SAU remains in the top spot of the league standings and is two games up on both Harding and Arkansas Tech who each hold a 14-6 GAC record. The Muleriders prepare for a Tuesday doubleheader in Monticello as SAU will close out the split three-game GAC series with the Blossoms in the 2 p.m. opener, while the 4 p.m. affair will serve as a nonconference matchup. The two teams split the March 9 doubleheader in Magnolia. Live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.