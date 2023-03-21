The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the seventh week of the 2023 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Damon Burroughs won Player of the Week and Arkansas-Monticello’s Mason Philley captured Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Damon Burroughs, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1B/DH, Jr., Pryor, Oklahoma
Burroughs powered the Savage Storm to a series victory against Henderson State as he went 7-for-13 in the series. In game one, he scored a run and stole two bases. In Saturday’s doubleheader, he totaled six hits and homered in both games. He drove in six runs in the first game. He scored four runs, including the game winner, in the series finale.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Mason Philley, Arkansas-Monticello, SP, Sr., Monticello, Arkansas
In two outings, Philley earned two wins and struck out 20 batters against only one walk. In a midweek appearance against Delta State, he threw 3.0 scoreless innings and struck out five. In striking out 15 over 8.2 innings against Oklahoma Baptist, he broke the school’s 49-year record for career strikeouts of 285. He ranks third in the country with 65 strikeouts.
Isaiah Haynes, RP, was the week’s nomination from Southern Arkansas.