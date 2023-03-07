The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the fifth week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Kennedy Clark earned Player of the Week while Harding’s Lily Tanski and Southeastern Oklahoma State Cheyenne Mahy shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kennedy Clark, Oklahoma Baptist, 1B, Fr., Richmond, Texas
Clark produced three multi-hit games as the Bison swept Northwestern Oklahoma State. In the opener, she went 2-for-2 with four RBI. In game two, she went 3-for-3 with a double. In the finale, she went 2-for-3 with an RBI. She raised her season average from .361 to .455 following the 7-for-8 performance against the Rangers.
GAC SOFTBALL CO- PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Lily Tanski, Harding, RHP, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tanski recorded her second-straight shutout as the Lady Bisons completed a sweep of No. 6 Southern Arkansas. She limited the Muleriders to just two hits and no Mulerider advanced past second base. She struck out six, did not walk a batter and retired the final 14 batters of the game. Harding’s 4-0 victory represented the first shutout of Southern Arkansas in 38 games.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Cheyenne Mahy, Southeastern Oklahoma State, RHP, Sr., Atwater, California
Mahy tossed the second no-hitter of her career in the Savage Storm’s 3-0 victory against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday. Only two walks prevented her from registering a perfect game. She struck out six and retired the final nine batters. At the plate, she hit .357 on the week and drove in six runs.
Southern Arkansas nominated Sydney Ward, RHP.