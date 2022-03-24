The Great American Conference announced the sixth Golfer of the Week awards for the spring 2022 season. Arkansas Tech’s Jacqueline Klemm won the Women’s award and the Wonder Boys’ Francois Jacobs earned the Men’s accolade.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech, Jr., Kelkheim, Germany
Klemm claimed the individual title at the Trophy Club Invitational as she won with a three-round score of 8-over par. She opened with consecutive 2-over rounds and closed with a 4-over score to earn a one-shot victory. The Golden Suns placed fourth.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Francois Jacobs, Arkansas Tech, Jr., League City, Texas
Jacobs helped the No. 6 Wonder Boys earn a 17-shot victory at the Trophy Club Invitational. The event featured 18 teams, including five ranked in the top 35. Jacobs finished second in the individual competition with a 54-hole score of 2-under par. He ranked third in the field of 90 with 12 birdies.