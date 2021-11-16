The Great American Conference announced the league’s final Football Players of the Week for the 2021 season.
Arkansas-Monticello’s Demilon Brown claimed Offensive Player, Robert Lolofie earned Defensive Player and Ouachita’s Gabe Goodman won the Special Teams Player of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Demilon Brown, Arkansas-Monticello, QB, So., Luxora, Arkansas
Brown completed 25-of-36 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns as the Weevils rolled in a 73-37 win against Southern Arkansas in the Battle of the Timberlands. He added 62 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The 525 yards of total offense represented the most by a GAC player by October 2018.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Robert Lolofie, Oklahoma Baptist, DL, Jr., Midwest City, Oklahoma
Lolofie recorded a career-high 3.0 sacks as the Bison closed out the regular season with a 42-14 win against Southern Nazarene, their 16th-straight win against an in-state opponent. He finished with five tackles and he forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gabe Goodman, Ouachita, K, So., Arkadelphia
Goodman successfully converted the game-winning field goal against Henderson State when he made a 53-yard try with 57 seconds left in the 31-28 Tiger win. He entered the game with a previous season long of just 28 yards. The win secured the Tigers their fifth-straight Battle of the Ravine victory.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jariq Scales, RB; David Walker, DE; and Austin Wilkerson, K.