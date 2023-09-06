CLINTON, MS — The 14th chapter of Head Coach Tim Servis' Southern Arkansas career has begun as the Muleriders conclude competition in Clinton, MS.
The men rode into the Magnolia State with eight runners that cracked the top 50 out of 131 competitors while the women traveled to Hinds County and saw three of six Muleriders place in the top 50 out of 116 racers
MEN
Sophomore Wesley Maxwell leads the pack after a solid showing with a finish inside the top fifteen with a final time of 16:06.1 that logged him into 13th place. Not only did the sophomore place high, but also beat out sixteen division one competitors. Maxwell eyes a new 5K PR next week as his 5k record still rests at 15:49.6 from last season's opener at the Bob Gravett Invitational where he came in second in terms of Muleriders.
Freshman Charles Patton made a name for himself in Servis' group as he finished in 36th with a time of 16:59.77. Just a couple seconds behind Patton was junior Pedro Cervantes coming in 37th recording a time of 17:01.8. Freshmen Brandon Escobar and Joseph Uc both placed in the top fifty with Escobar finishing 42nd with a time of 17:14.74 while Uc placed 45th with a time of 17:22.03.
Sophomore Joseph Garay finished 51st (17:31.93) as freshmen Joe Duirden (17:42.43) and Giovani Diaz (17:43.91) placed 57th and 58th. Sophomore Isaac Gass placed 86th with a final time of 19:20.71.
Southern Arkansas finished the meet as the fifth of fifteen teams which included three D1 programs trailing the Muleriders by 114+ points.
WOMEN
Last time Logan Warren saw the Choctaw Trails, she was a freshman and faced a 6k meet where she clocked in a time of 23:31.0. Now as a junior, Warren aided Southern Arkansas by leading the squad at 25th as she got back into the groove of things with a 5k-time of 19:57.16. She finished ahead of 18 competitors from D1 programs that spanned over five teams.
Freshman Rachel Solano introduces herself as an up and coming star for Coach Servis as she finishes in the top fifty in 43rd with a time of 20:59.87 with senior Alyzah McGlasson right behind in 44th as she records a time of 21:01.26.
Freshman Cantley Gosdin placed 64th in her first collegiate-meet after clocking in at 22:47.63. Sophomores Angel Redmond and J'aime Brown both finished within the top 100 as Redmond recorded a time of 26:30.95 to place 90th and Brown crossed the line at the 28:46.15 mark to place 99th.
Southern Arkansas placed eighth of thirteen teams and was only four points behind Rhodes College in seventh and ahead of five schools by 75+ points which included D1 program Grambling State.
Coach Servis' Muleriders look to improve even further and have a golden opportunity ahead of them as they return to their blue and gold home for the 13th annual Lois Davis Invitational on Friday, September 8.
CLICK HERE to see the results.