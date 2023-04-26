Henderson State successfully defended its title at the Great American Conference Men’s Golf Championships as the Reddies finished as the only team under par and 14 shots in front of Southern Arkansas.
Henderson State’s Miller Harris earned medalist honors with a three-shot victory.
Harris became the fifth Reddie to win the GAC Championship individual title and the first since Nick Shapiro since 2017. After playing the front nine in 2-over par 38, he made three birdies on the back nine to finish with an even-par round. His 54-hole score represented the lowest score since
Shapiro’s 2017 total.
Two more Reddies -- Ethan Wilkins and Alex Hadden -- finished in the top 10.
Wilkins tied for third at 1-under and Hadden took sixth at 2-over.
Caleb Miller collected the best individual finish at the GAC Championships for a Mulerider. The runner-up showing for the team also marked the best GAC Championship finish in program history.
Harding finished third led by Sam Tandy’s tie for seventh. Arkansas Tech carded the low round of the day by eight shots to ascend from eighth to fourth. Shaun Jones led the way with a 7-under 65 to earn an All-Tournament spot by tying for third. The 65 equaled the best single round in tournament history. He made six birdies and two eagles.
Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State tied for fifth.
The Rangers’ Ryder Heuston matched the best individual finish in team history as he tied for third.
Southern Nazarene and Southeastern Oklahoma State tied for seventh followed by Arkansas-Monticello. The Crimson Storm’s Zander Tway and the Savage Storm’s Dalton McGinnis tied for seventh.
The Reddies earned the league’s automatic bid to the 2023 Central Region Championships. Harding, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas appeared in the most recent regional rankings and aim to procure at-large spots. The NCAA will announce selections on Friday.