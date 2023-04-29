Southern Arkansas University and the Mulerider Athletics family gathered Wednesday at the W.T. Watson Center to celebrate its student-athletes, coaches and programs as part of the Sixth Annual Mulespy Awards.
Garnering the department's top two athletic honors were Mulerider Baseball senior catcher Brett McGee, who was named the Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year, and Mulerider Tennis senior Lena Milosevic, who claimed the Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year award.
The player of the year awards are given to the top Male and Female Athlete in a given year at SAU regardless of classification and that possesses conduct that has been a positive influence for good, and exemplifies the ideals of Auburn Smith and Dr. Margaret Downing; each an SAU Sports Hall of Famer that left an indelible mark on Mulerider Athletics during their storied tenures at the University.
For their outstanding academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and athletic ability, the Murphy USA Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were presented to Mulerider Men's Cross Country and Track & Field senior Briston Rains and Mulerider Women's Track & Field graduate sprinter Kamrin Hooks. In continual recognition of Murphy USA's strong partnership with Southern Arkansas University and Mulerider Athletics, Murphy USA's Donna Lambis, director of Retail Merchandise Accounting, was on hand to present some remarks on behalf of the organization and help present both scholar honors which were first awarded in 2017.
Rains was also honored alongside 24 other student-athletes that made up the third induction class of the SAU Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma; the national scholar-athlete society for four-year collegiate student-athletes who have excelled in both the classroom and in athletic competition. The ceremony was conducted by SAU Faculty Athletic Representative Dr. Scott White and Associate Director of Athletics for Internal Operations Sage Woodham. With three classes now inducted following the 2021 inaugural ceremony, the chapter roll now stands at 70 Mulerider scholar-athletes.
SAU President Dr. Trey Berry delivered a special address and was also present to lead a small graduation ceremony for 14 student-athletes who are graduating in May, but will not be able to attend the May 5-6 graduation dates due to participation in their respective conference tournaments. Max Dyson, '79, '82 also briefly spoke on the Mulerider Club and of its impact; past, present, and future, on Mulerider Athletics after serving as the club chair this past year.
In 2018, through feedback from the SAU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, two new award categories were established with the Male and Female Newcomer of the Year Awards, and the Male and Female Comeback Player of the Year Awards with both now being presented annually. Capturing the honors in the comeback category were Mulerider Women's Tennis junior Greta Wallin and Mulerider Men's Golf sophomore Logan McDonald. For the Newcomer of the Year award, SAU Women's Tennis freshman Annika Berrendorf and Mulerider Football junior Jacob Berry claimed the hardware.
Seventeen outstanding student-athletes were honored, while 63 senior student-athletes were recognized and gifted a special wrist watch to commemorate their time as a Mulerider.
Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year
Brett McGee (Baseball)
The Pittsburg, Texas native will finish his career as one of the greatest Muleriders to don the Blue and Gold in program history. McGee continued his rewriting of the record books this spring as he placed his name atop both the SAU and Great American Conference career home run lists. Additionally, no Mulerider in program history has driven in more runs in a career than McGee's 222; a record he made his own less than 24 hours ago.
This season, McGee leads the team in home runs, runs scored, RBI, walks, hit-by-pitch and OPS and ranks second in total bases and slugging percentage. His totals in home runs, RBI, walks, hit-by-pitch and plate appearances all rank in the top ten in the Great American Conference.
Base runners beware, he's as potent behind the plate as he is standing at it. McGee has been perfect behind the dish, has thrown out nine runners and leads the GAC in putouts and chances.
Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year
Lena Milosevic (Tennis)
In her final season as a Mule rider, Milosevic won 20 singles matches of which 18 occurred this spring. A unanimous AII-GAC First Team selection, Milosevic closed out the regular season on a ten-match win streak and went unbeaten against GAC opposition winning all five efforts in straight sets.
A two-time GAC Player of the Week this season, Len-nuh won her third GAC individual flight title last fall. In doubles play, Milosevic teamed up with Female Newcomer of the Year Annika Berrendorf and the two dominated winning a dozen times with an unbeaten effort against GAC foes.
She concluded her career ranked inside the top 60 nationally as a singles player and she leaves Southern Arkansas as the program's all-time winningest player in singles and doubles.
Murphy USA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Briston Rains (Men's Cross Country and Track & Field)
Rains, who carries a 3.96 GPA in Business Administration: Marketing, has been as active in the classroom as he has been on the cross country course and track. A two-time Arkansas Future Business Leaders of America {FBLA) conference first-place award winner in public speaking and impromptu speaking, Rains is set to compete to represent Arkansas this summer at the FBLA Nationals in Georgia.
The 2023 Outstanding Marketing Student in the Rankin College of Business, Rains is the founder and owner of Texas Outlaw Running Company and is in the process of starting up Rockwall Media; a Christian marketing agency. He has also participated in a plethora of community service activities including Muleriders in Magnolia, Mulerider Sense, Mulerider Kids College and ISi Ministries.
A native of Gainesville, Texas and the Mulerider Men's Cross Country Team captain, Rains posted a career-best SK time of 18:11 at the season-opening Bob Gravett Invitational. Rains helped the Muleriders to a fifth-place finish at the GAC Cross Country Championships.
Murphy USA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Kamrin Hooks (Women's Track & Field)
Hooks, a graduate student from Shreveport, Louisiana, carries a 4.0 GPA in pursuit of her Master's in Public Administration; Social Entrepreneurship. As an undergrad, Hooks was named SAU's Outstanding Student in History, Geography and Political Science.
A 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee, Hooks participates in Mule riders in Magnolia, is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where she has served as the Iota Zeta Chapter President, is a President's Ambassador, a Graduate Council Student Representative and a Chi Alpha Sigma inductee.
Hooks has dominated on the track this season. She has produced nine individual top ten performances outdoors and recorded a personal-best 100M time of 12.27 at the Dan Veach Invitational. She holds top five times among GAC sprinters in the 200M and 400M events and has been a key part of SAU's 4x100 relay team that has recorded the second fastest time in the GAC and the fastest ever under HC Tim Servis.
Male Comeback Player of the Year
Logan McDonald (Golf)
A native of Bryant, McDonald was 2x GAC Golfer of the Week and saw his score count in 25 of the team's 26 rounds this season. McDonald recorded six top 15 finishes this season and has shot a par or better round eight times.
Most notably, McDonald became the first American in program history and only the third player in program history to post a round at 65 which he did during the first round of the DBU Classic, while his seven strokes under par at the tournament is a program-best single round effort vs. par.
Female Comeback Player of the Year
Greta Wallin (Women's Tennis)
Wallin, a junior from Helsingborg, Sweden, battled back from a two-win spring in 2022 to win 16 singles matches which included 11 victories primarily from the No. 4 spot in Greg Owen's lineup as well a dozen doubles matches. Wallin swept through GAC competition finishing the regular season 5-0 in singles matches against league foes.
For her efforts, Wallin was named an AII-GAC Second Team selection as well as a GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete.
Male Newcomer of the Year
Jacob Berry (Football)
Berry, a native of Round Rock, Texas, was highly impactful in his first season of action as a Mulerider. He became the first Mulerider to reach the century mark in tackles in a single season since Keenan Washington in 2004. His tackles per game average of 9.1 ranked 29th nationally at the conclusion of the regular season.
At the heart of the SAU defense, Berry delivered two 15-tackle performances and his tackle total at the conclusion of the season stood as the most by any Division II defender in the state of Arkansas.
Female Newcomer of the Year
Annika Berrendorf (Tennis)
A native of Dortmund, Germany, Berrendorf was highly productive in her first season as a Mulerider. Her 18 singles victories along with 11 wins in doubles play led her to being named the GAC Newcomer of the Year. The All-GAC first teamer produced 16 Division II wins all of which came from the No. 3 spot.
Berrendorf went 4-1 in GAC play earning straight set wins over Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, and Southeastern Oklahoma. She entered March at 4-4 over and proceeded to rattle off nine consecutive wins and closed the regular season with three straight victories.
Outstanding Athletes
Jeremy Adorno (Baseball)
Blake Rogers (Men's Basketball)
Braydyn Hill (Women's Basketball)
Rob Kraus (Men's Cross Country)
Logan Warren (Women's Cross Country)
Hope Hesterly (Cheerleading)
Jariq Scales (Football)
Caleb Miller (Men's Golf)
Emma Hester (Women's Golf)
Jaxynn Dyson (Softball)
Sander Jans (Men's Tennis)
Lena Milosevic (Women's Tennis)
Keith Smith (Men's Indoor Track and Field)
Irieyanna Wilson (Women's Indoor Track and Field)
Bryson Johnson (Men's Outdoor Track and Field)
Jordan Collins (Women's Outdoor Track and Field)
Landry Rogers (Volleyball)
2023 Induction Class of the SAU Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma
Kenzie Cowan (Women's Track & Field)
Alyzah McGlasson (Women's Cross Country and Track & Field)
Briston Rains (Men's Cross Country and Track & Field)
Truli Bates (Volleyball)
Logan Bradley (Men's Basketball)
Ashlyn Brown (Softball)
Dakota Cassidy (Women's Cross Country and Track & Field)
Ava Dunn (Softball)
Damon LeGrande (Football)
Colby Light (Men's Golf)
Caleb Miller (Men's Golf)
Madyson Pogue (Softball)
Bryson Rhodes (Baseball)
Taylor Rich (Women's Golf)
Landry Rogers (Volleyball)
Sarah Roy (Women's Tennis)
Evan Schroeder (Baseball)
Cailynn Simms (Softball)
Jake Smith (Football)
Kalley Smith (Women's Tennis)
Matthew Tennant (Men's Tennis)
Greta Wallin (Women's Tennis)
Carlin Whaley (Volleyball)
Matthew Whitten (Football)
Cole Williams (Football)
2022-23 Senior Student-Athletes
Baseball
Conner Allen | Plano, Texas
Jack Liddell | Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Ty Manning | Flower Mound, Texas
Wyatt Marr | Frisco, Texas
Brett McGee | Pittsburg, Texas
Riley Orr | Springhill, Louisiana
Maddux Solomon | San Antonio, Texas
Men's Basketball
LaTreavin Black | Shreveport, Louisiana
Logan Bradley | Booneville, Arkansas
Jessie Davis Jr. | Shreveport, Louisiana
Blake Rogers | Starkville, Mississippi
Brock Schreiner | Choctaw, Oklahoma
Kris Wyche | Elgin, Texas
Women's Basketball
Jerica Bell | Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Braydyn Hill | Midland, Texas
Jessica Jones | Queen City, Texas
Mychala Linzy | Clinton, Mississippi
Kylie Warren | Carlisle, Arkansas
Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Carter Duncan | Hooks, Texas
Nick Gonzales | Allen, Texas
Hector Hernandez | De Queen, Arkansas
Rob Kraus | The Woodlands, Texas
Briston Rains | Gainesville, Texas
Cole Rappaport | Dallas, Texas
Connor White | Normandy, Tennessee
Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Bronwyn Buchanan | Hallsville, Texas
Kenzie Cowan | Foreman, Arkansas
Marian Duncan | Baytown, Texas
Rozlyne Manor | Round Rock, Texas
Aaliyah Thompson | Queen City, Texas
Jordan Walker | Shreveport, Louisiana
Cheerleading
Sarah Coleman | Shreveport, Louisiana
Hope Hesterly | Camden, Arkansas
Abby Jolly | Magnolia, Arkansas
Mariah Kelly | Camden, Arkansas
Anna Grace Langston | El Dorado, Arkansas
Stevie Smith | Sherwood, Arkansas
Football
JD Abrams | Columbia, Louisiana
Ean Beek | Katy, Texas
Trent Franklin | Haynesville, Louisiana
Austin Patricia | Forney, Texas
Marshall Poppenhusen | Cypress, Texas
Seth Rinke | Spiro, Oklahoma
Garrett Roberts | Brusly, Louisiana
Micah Small | Magnolia, Texas
Prince Udenze | Forney, Texas
Austin Wilkerson | Dallas, Texas
Men's Golf
Brendan Little | Benton, Arkansas
Women's Golf
Chelsea Chow | Carrolton, Texas
Taylor Rich | Salado, Texas
Softball
Jaxynn Dyson | Normal, Illinois
Mariah Hamilton | Greenwood, Arkansas
Uchenna Jong Loy | Amsterdam, Netherlands
Alyssa Miller | Magnolia, Texas
Bailey Thornhill | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Viviana Zarzoza | Houston, Texas
Men's Tennis
Sander Jans | Roden, Netherlands
Women's Tennis
Lena Milosevic | Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia
Kalley Smith | Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Volleyball
Truli Bates | Bryant, Arkansas
Bailey Kirk | Haslet, Texas
Kenadee Poye | League City, Texas
Gabby Thrower | Jonesboro, Arkansas