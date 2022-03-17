The Great American Conference announced the fifth Golfer of the Week awards for the spring 2022 season. Henderson State’s Mitchell Ford earned the Men’s award and the Reddies’ Daphney Tilton claimed the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Mitchell Ford, Henderson State, Sr., Little Rock, Arkansas
Ford led the Reddies to a fourth-place finish at the Oak Tree Invitational. He tied for fourth in the 78-player event with a 54-hole total of 5-over par 215. His best score came in the second round when he carded a 1-under 69. His 4.06 scoring average on par-4s ranked as the third-lowest in the field. He registered the 18th top-10 finish of his career.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Daphney Tilton, Henderson State, So., Iowa, Louisiana
Tilton helped the Reddies tie for second place at the loaded Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament featured 11 top-50 teams. Her even-par 71 in the final round vaulted her 15 spots into a tie for eighth for her second top 10 of the season. She bested 16 nationally-ranked individuals.
Also nominated was Roman Timmerman, senior, of Southern Arkansas.