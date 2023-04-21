Southern Arkansas University freshman Annika Berrendorf was named the Great American Conference Women's Tennis Freshman of the Year and she was joined on the All-GAC First Team by unanimous selections Lena Milosevic and Sarah Roy as announced by the league on Thursday afternoon. Greta Wallin received all-league plaudits as she was tabbed to the second team in addition to being joined by Kalley Smith as GAC Distinguished Scholar Athletes.
Berrendorf impacted immediately for Greg Owen's squad this season. The Dortmund, Germany native was the GAC's Player of the Week on March 29 and finished her first regular season in Magnolia with an impressive 18-9 singles record overall, a 16-7 ledger against Division II opponents and a 16-6 mark this spring all of which came from the No. 3 spot in Owen's lineup. Berrendorf entered the month of March at 4-4 in 2023 and proceeded to rattle off nine consecutive wins and closing the regular season with three straight victories. Her only two losses since March 1 were in three sets.
Berrendorf went 4-1 in GAC play earning straight-sets wins over Arkansas Tech's Aastha Dargude (6-1, 6-1), Ouachita's Ali May (6-4, 6-3), Henderson State's Jenna Bohnert (6-1, 6-3) and Southeastern Oklahoma's Georgia Hosking (6-4, 6-3).
In doubles play, Berrendorf teamed up with fellow All-GAC first team selection in Lena Milosevic to win 11 times including a 4-0 record in league play. The pair has won its last three decisions entering the conference tournament.
Milosevic, a two-time GAC Player of the Week this season, earned unanimous first team honors after recording a win-loss record of 20-8 with an 18-6 mark during the spring campaign. Much like her doubles-playing partner Berrendorf, Milosevic turned it on in March as she won her first five matches, before closing out the regular season on a 10-match win streak which she will carry into the conference tournament.
Milosevic went unbeaten against GAC opposition winning all five matchups from No. 2 in straight sets. The Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia native beat Arkansas Tech's Daniela Baez (6-4, 7-6 (10-8)), Harding's Karli Roux (7-6 (5), 6-4), Ouachita's Natalia Zamora (6-2, 6-3), Henderson State's Kristina Kozlova (6-2, 6-4) and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Sara Gonzalez (6-2, 6-3).
In the fall, Milosevic won her third GAC Individual Flight title as she swept through the competition at No. 2. She enters the conference tournament ranked No. 53 in the ITA DII Women's Top 75.
Roy, who spent a good portion of the season nationally ranked by the ITA, held her own at the top spot of Owen's lineup. The Le Pouliguen, France native accounted for a dozen singles victories of which eight occurred during the spring season. She picked up a pair of straight-sets wins over GAC opponents in Harding's Grace Dodd (6-2, 7-6 (5)) and Ouachita's Austynn Crocker (6-4, 7-6 (5)). Roy finished as the Flight 1 runner-up to Dodd in the GAC Individual Championships last fall.
On February 11, in a non-conference matchup with Henderson State, Roy rallied to beat HSU's Mulan Kamoe 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. Kamoe is currently a top 20 player in the country. Roy enters the conference tournament ranked No. 48 in the ITA DII Women's Top 75.
Roy totaled eight wins in doubles play including five this spring with primary partner Inna Serpukhova.
Wallin recorded one of the more impressive turnarounds that the program has seen. After just two wins last season, the Helsingborg, Sweden native produced 16 wins including 11 in spring action. She primarily operated from the No. 4 spot in Owen's lineup and she swept her GAC competition earning wins over ATU's Madelina Amil Silva (6-2, 7-5), Harding's Ashley Nilsson (6-4, 6-3), Ouachita's Olivia Gaston (7-5, 6-2), Henderson State's Haarini Balakrishnan (6-1, 6-3) and Southeastern Oklahoma's Michelle Markovic (6-0, 6-4).
Additionally, Wallin was named a GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete. She is a Mass Communications: Mass Media major with a 3.62 GPA.
Kalley Smith joined Wallin as a GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete. The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native is majoring in Business Administration: Healthcare Admin and carries a 3.89 GPA. Smith and Wallin won ten doubles matches together this spring including a league win over Southeastern Oklahoma's Sara Gonzalez and Georgia Hosking 6-3.
The Muleriders prepare for this weekend's GAC Championship Tournament in Bentonville. The Muleriders meet the winner of #3 Southeastern Oklahoma and #6 Ouachita on Saturday at 1 p.m. Live scoring will be available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.
GAC Freshman of the Year
Annika Berrendorf
All-GAC First Team (*unanimous)
*Lean Milosevic
*Sarah Roy
Annika Berrendorf
All-GAC Second Team
Greta Wallin
GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
Kalley Smith
Greta Wallin