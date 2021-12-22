The Great American Conference announced the sixth Women’s and Men’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
Henderson State’s Ashley Farrar and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Kinsey Neiderer shared the women’s award while Oklahoma Baptist’s Burke Putnam earned the men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ashley Farrar, Henderson State, G, Jr., Green Forest, Arkansas
Farrar averaged 19.0 points per game as the Reddies scored wins against Bacone and Harding. She collected 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in only 21 minutes of play against Bacone. She followed up with 21 points and five rebounds in the 82-78 win against the Lady Bisons.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kinsey Neiderer, Northwestern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., Okarche, Oklahoma
Neiderer went 14-for-20 from the field, including 12-for-17 from the 3-point arc, in the Rangers’ victories against Bacone and Southeastern Oklahoma State. She scored 23 points and added five rebounds against Bacone. She made five 3-pointers, scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the 71-68 win against the Savage Storm.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Burke Putnam, Oklahoma Baptist, G, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Putnam scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Bison’s 82-71 victory against East Central. We went 10-for-19 from the field as he recorded his seventh 20th-point game of the season. He added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. His 21.4 points per game leads the conference.
Southern Arkansas University players nominated were Lillie Moore, F, and Victor Ihrihri, F.