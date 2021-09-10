Southern Arkansas University and Mulerider Athletics have announced an evening of honor and remembrance on Saturday as hometown heroes will be recognized at Wilkins Stadium during halftime of the Muleriders' home opener vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State.
First responders, veterans and military service members will be recognized during the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive miniature American flags to commemorate the special event, while multiple patriotic-themed moments are planned throughout the pregame, halftime and postgame.
"We are excited to welcome Mulerider Football and our fans back to Wilkins Stadium," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "The fact that our home opener is on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the day our country was changed forever, is extremely special. We felt that it was only right that we do our part in recognizing and honoring our local heroes in remembrance of the heroism displayed and the lives lost on that tragic day two decades ago. We will never forget."
Mulegating, which is sponsored by Mule Kick, begins at 3 p.m. at the SAU Alumni Center. A pep rally is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. with kickoff in the Week 2 contest between the Muleriders and the Bulldogs slated for a 6 p.m. start.