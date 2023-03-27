SHAWNEE, OK -- The Southern Arkansas softball team dropped the weekend series to the Oklahoma Baptist Bison after dropping two of the three games.
The Muleriders sandwiched their lone 9-5 win in between a 5-0 loss in game one and 6-5 game three loss. Southern Arkansas falls to 11-6 in conference play while the Bison improve to 12-5.
Game One
Oklahoma Baptist 5, Southern Arkansas 0
Southern Arkansas Notes
Sydney Ward began things for the Muleriders in the circle where she tossed the opening 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. The sophomore was tabbed with her fifth loss of the season to fall to 12-5. Morgan McAlexander closed out the final 3.1 innings. The sophomore's outing saw two runs on three hits.
Ariana Rolle accounted for two of the Muleriders' three hits while Courtney Story produced the third.
Oklahoma Baptist Notes
Oklahoma Baptist got on the board early Friday on their home field. The first inning saw a two-run production from the Bison. Reagan Ford singled in her first at bat before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt. An Emily Adler single placed runners at the corners, setting up the opportunity for an RBI single from Morgan Max to earn OBU the first run of the night. Kennedy Clark reached on a fielder's choice which drove in the final run of the inning.
OBU added on another two runs in the third and fourth inning. Ward hit the first batter of the inning before walking three consecutive batters to force home the Bison's third run of the evening. Sammie Green scored the fourth run. She singled to left center before stealing second and setting herself up perfectly for a single off the bat of Max that allowed her to take home.
The Bison increased their lead to five runs with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Game Two
Southern Arkansas 9, Oklahoma Baptist 5
Southern Arkansas Notes
Rolle, Nillen, Storey and Moctezuma all saw multi-hit efforts in game two of the series. Story and Moctezuma combined for five of the seven Mulerider RBI.
Baylie Thornhill earned her eighth win of the season following a 6.1 inning appearance that saw five runs on seven hits. Maci McJunkins took care of the closing 0.1 innings where she allowed two hits and zero runs.
The Muleriders' first inning reflected that of the Bison in game one. SAU got a jump on scoring early, seeing two runs in the first inning. Consecutive singles from Ariana Rolle and Haley Nillen gained Southern Arkansas base runners early and a Jaxynn Dyson walked loaded the bases for Courtney Storey. An error by the OBU right fielder allowed Storey to reach base safely and score the first two runs of the afternoon.
The third inning saw the Muleriders take a substantial five-run lead. Once again, back-to-back singles off the bats of Rolle and Nillen put Southern Arkansas in a comfortable position. The Muleriders pulled off a two-out rally that saw for runs. Storey began the rally with a single to the pitcher that plated Rolle. A throwing error by the third baseman allowed Regan Dillon to reach and score Nilllen. Kamryn Moctezuma wrapped things up with a two-RBU single through the right side.
The Muleriders increased their lead once again in the fifth inning. Dyson doubled to right center before being plated on a single off the bat of Storey.
Just for good measure, Southern Arkansas added on a final two runs in the seventh inning. Once again, the Riders relied on a two-out rally to extend their lead. Consecutive two-out singles from Moctezuma and Gracie King set the team up for a loaded bases opportunity after Mariah Hamilton drew a walk. A single off the bat of Alyssa Miller drove home both of the Muleriders' two runs.
Oklahoma Baptist
All three Bison pitchers allowed at least a single run in game two and allowed eight more Mulerider hits than game one.
The Bison worked away at the Mulerider lead in the bottom of the first inning where they saw their first run of the day. Greene drew a walk to gain the Bison their first base runner if the evening. She stole second to set herself up to head home on an Adler single to center field.
Oklahoma Baptist added on another run in the sixth inning off of three consecutive zero-out singles.
An OBU homer scored three in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Southern Arkansas lead to four runs.
Game Three
Oklahoma Baptist 6, Southern Arkansas 5
Southern Arkansas Notes
Sydney Ward started off in the circle for the Muleriders in game three. She tossed 0.1 innings where she allowed four runs on two hits both of which went for extra bases. Maci McJunkins worked 1.2 innings in relief of Ward, allowing one run on two hits. Morgan McAlexander wrapped up things for SAU, tossing the final 4.2 innings where she didn't allow a single run until the seventh inning. Inning seven say one run on two hits that led to the sophomore being tabbed with the loss.
Courtney Storey earned SAU their first base runner of the game when she reached on an error by the Bison's second baseman. Regan Dillon singled to left field to move Storey into scoring position. Story stole third and found her way home on a throwing error by the catcher.
Haley Nillen began the fourth inning with a solo homer to center field. Jaxynn Dyson doubled before being driven home on another Mulerider homer, this time off the bat of Dillon.
Southern Arkansas went yard once again in the sixth inning to tie the game at five runs apiece. Each of the three Muleriders with multiple hits left the yard in at least one, with Dyson joining the group in the sixth.
Oklahoma Baptist Notes
The Bison just out to an early and a large lead in game three of the series. Their first plate appearance saw a triple off the bat of Ford. Adler was hit by a pitch before Max reached on a fielder's choice that loaded the bases. Clark drove home two runs on a double to left center that sparked a Mulerider pitching change. Adi Reese proceeded to drive home herself as well as the two Bison base runners with a home run to center field.
Oklahoma Baptist earned the win in the seventh inning after scoring one on two hits in a walk off effort.
The Muleriders will return to action next weekend with a conference series against Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia.