Ouachita Baptist (11-0) was named Sunday to the 28-team field that will take part in the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship.
The Division II Football Committee made the selections. CLICK HERE to see the bracket.
Ouachita beat cross-town rival Henderson State 40-37 in overtime on Saturday to complete its perfect season. The Tigers will be the only Great American Conference representative in the championship.
Ouachita drew a home game in Arkadelphia against Northwest Missouri (9-2) for the 1 p.m. Saturday contest. The winner will play at Grand Valley State (11-0) in a second-round game.
Some of the Division II teams not selected for the championship are awaiting bowl game selections. The Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl in TexARKana will announce its picks on Tuesday for the game at Razorback Stadium on December 3. The teams are usually the highest-ranked GAC team that isn’t selected for the championship, against a team from either the Lone Star or Mid-America Intercollegiate conferences.
GAC’s No. 2 team, Harding (9-2), has already decided not to participate in a Division II bowl game. Either East Central or Henderson State, both 8-3, may get the bid to represent the GAC.
The NCAA Division II Football Championship starts with 12 first-round games conducted on the campus of one of the competing institutions. In addition, one team per super regional has earned a first-round bye. The first-round winners will all advance to the second round with games on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second- round winners will meet in the quarterfinals at various campus sites. Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per super regional make up the field of 28 teams.
All contests start at 1 p.m. local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee.
Ferris State defeated Valdosta State 58-17 in the 2021 national championship game to claim the NCAA title. Valdosta State (5-6) didn’t make the 2022 championship. Ferris State (9-1) will play Davenport (8-2).
The championship game will be played 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, TX. It will be broadcast live on ESPNU HD.