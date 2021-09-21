The Great American Conference announced the league’s third Football Player of the Week awards of the 2021 season.
Henderson State’s L'liott Curry and Oklahoma Baptist’s Preston Haire shared Offensive Player; East Central’s RJ Williams claimed Defensive Player and the Bison’s Keilahn Harris earned the Special Teams honor.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
L’liott Curry, Henderson State, WR, Sr., Guthrie, Oklahoma
Curry caught 10 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns in the Reddies’ 58-18 win against Arkansas-Monticello. He scored on plays covering at least 45 yards. The 228 yards represent the third-highest single-game total in Division II thus far this season. He has registered seven 100-yard receiving games in his 15 career games as a Reddie.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Preston Haire, Oklahoma Baptist, QB, Sr., Trophy Club, Texas
Haire picked up his second-straight GAC Offensive Player of the Week accolade after he completed 25-of-34 passes for 310 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-42 win against Northwestern Oklahoma State. The six touchdowns set a school record, one shy of the conference record. Through three games he has thrown for 1,033 yards and 13 touchdowns.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
R.J. Williams, East Central, LB, Sr., Grand Prairie, Texas
Williams led the Tiger defense with seven tackles in their 40-13 victory against Southern Nazarene. He registered 1.5 tackles for loss, including a half a sack. He returned a second-quarter interception 37 yards back for a touchdown that extended the Tiger lead to 23-0.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist, WR/KR, So., Richardson, Texas
Harris returned a second-quarter kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown as part of the Bison’s 56-42 win against Northwestern Oklahoma State. He broke the school record for kickoff return yards in a game with 140. He added nine receptions for 100 yards and a score. In three games he has averaged 182.7 all-purpose yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns.
Southern Arkansas University players nominated for awards this week were Micah Small, WR; Brock Floyd, S; and C.J. Mock.