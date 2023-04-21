The Great American Conference announced the final Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 regular season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Sara Gonzalez captured the award after helping the Savage Storm collect two wins.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sara Gonzalez, So., Southeastern Oklahoma State, Guatemala CIty, Guatemala
Gonzalez picked up wins at No. 3 singles against Harding’s Lina Romero and Arkansas Tech’s Aastha Dargude as the Savage Storm closed with a pair of 4-3 wins to move up to the No. 3 seed at the upcoming GAC Championships. She lost only two games to Romero and she bested Dargude, 6-4, 6-3.