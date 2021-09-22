GA

The Great American Conference announced the league’s third Runners of the Week awards for the 2021 season. Harding’s Luke Walling claimed the Men’s honor and East Central’s Aaliyah Regg-Wajid earned the Women’s accolade.

GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK

Luke Walling, Harding, Fr., Smithville, Arkansas

Walling led the Bisons to their second-straight team title as Harding won the Steve Guymon Invitational on its home course. He captured the individual title with a four-mile time of 20:25.8. He won by 12 seconds.

The Bisons placed four runners in the top six enroute to winning by eight points.

GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK

Aaliyah Regg-Wajid, East Central, Sr., Bronx, New York

Regg-Wajid finished 10th overall and seventh amongst Division II runners at the Missouri Southern Stampede. Her 5K time, 17:27.7 represented a personal best and ranked as the eighth-fastest time in GAC history. She broke the 18-minute mark for the second time in her career. The Tigers finished 11th out of 26 teams.

Logan Warren, Fr., Southern Arkansas was also among runners nominated for honors.

