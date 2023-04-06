The Great American Conference announced the ninth Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Harding’s Lina Romero claimed the accolade after leading the Lady Bisons to two conference wins.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lina Romero, Sr., Harding, Villavicencio, Columbia
Romero won the clinching singles matches against both Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State as the Lady Bisons opened GAC play 2-0. She defeated the Tigers’ Ali May in straight sets after partnering with Karli Roux for a doubles win. In the decisive match with the Reddies’ Marianna Murcia, she rallied from dropping the opening set to score a three-set triumph.
Southern Arkansas nominated Lena Milosevic, Sr.