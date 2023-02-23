The Great American Conference announced the first Women’s Golfer of the Week honor of the spring portion of the 2022-23 season. Henderson State’s Lily Nelson and Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker shared the award.
GAC WOMEN’S CO-GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Lily Nelson, Henderson State, Fr., Commerce City, Colorado
Nelson led the Reddies to a third-place finish at The Southern Invite after she carded a 54-hole score of 7-over par 223 to finish in a tie for 14th. Her nine birdies ranked tied for fourth amongst the 77 golfers. As a team, No. 3 HSU finished in third behind No. 1 Dallas Baptist and No. 7 West Texas A&M.
GAC WOMEN’S CO-GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Becker, Oklahoma Baptist, Fr., Southlake, Texas
Becker registered her fifth top-20 finish in six events this season after she tied for 14th at The Southern Invite with a tournament score of 7-over 223. Her best round of the event came in the second round when she posted a bogey-free 1-under 71. She finished ahead of eight nationally-ranked players including two of the top five.