The Great American Conference announced the final Women’s Tennis honor of the 2022 season. Arkansas Tech’s Lea Grinberg claimed the award after helping the Golden Suns earn the No. 2 seed for the upcoming GAC Championships.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lea Grinberg, Arkansas Tech, So., Paris, France
Grinberg earned a pair of singles wins and paired with Daniela Baez for a doubles victory to help the Golden Suns close out the regular season with wins against Southeastern Oklahoma State and Henderson State. She finished a perfect 5-0 in singles play against GAC opponents. Grinberg and Baez finished the regular season with a 14-5 record, 3-0 in GAC play.