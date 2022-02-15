For the second time this season, and for the second time in his career, Southern Arkansas senior forward Devante Brooks was named the Great American Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.
Brooks helped the Muleriders win two GAC contests, while also averaging a double-double in the process.
Brooks averaged 19 points per game and 10 rebounds per game for the week. He shot 54 percent from the floor (17-of-31) and knocked down his second three pointer of the season.
Brooks’ biggest game of the week came last Thursday as SAU welcomed in Southeastern Oklahoma State University, who had a 16-4 (11-3 GAC) record, into the W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Brooks recorded his 15th double-double of the season (20 points, 11 rebounds) as SAU took down SOSU 77-62 to hand them their 5th loss of the year. In Saturday's win over East Central, Brooks found himself in double-figures for the 22nd time this season as he posted 18 points to go along with nine rebounds.