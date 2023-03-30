The Great American Conference announced the eighth Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season.
Southern Arkansas’ Annika Berrendorf claimed the accolade after picking up a pair of singles wins.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Annika Berrendorf, Fr., Southern Arkansas, Dortmund, Germany
Berrendorf improved to 11-4 in singles play and extended her singles win streak to seven as she defeated Spring Hill College’s Brooke Herrin and Valaine Clarke from Xavier (Louisiana). She paired with Lena Milosevic for a doubles victory against the Badgers.