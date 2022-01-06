The Southern Arkansas University women's basketball team will hit the road for the first time in 34 days, as they are set to take on two Great American Conference opponents in Oklahoma.
SAU will play East Central University 5-5 (2-4 GAC) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday followed by a 1:00 p.m. match up on Saturday afternoon with Southeastern Oklahoma State University 5-7 (3-3 GAC). This will be the first trip to Ada and Durant, Oklahoma for SAU since January 2020.
After reeling off three straight 100+ point victories before Christmas break, the 7-4 (2-3 GAC) Muleriders have dropped their last two contests against Northwestern Oklahoma State University (66-73) and Southwestern Oklahoma State University (72-85). Despite the two recent losses, SAU still has the second best scoring offense among NCAA DII opponents with 90.8 ppg, and are led by six different Muleriders that average double figures in scoring.
Kisi Young leads the Mulerider squad with 15.0 ppg, followed by Ariana Guinn who is averaging 12.3 ppg. Kenzie Ezekiel is averaging 10.7 ppg, while Diamond Morris is averaging 10.4 ppg. Mychala Linzy, who returns from injury after missing several games to start the season has shot the ball well, scoring in double figures in three of the four games she has played in for a 10.3 ppg average. Kylie Warren rounds out the SAU double figure scorers with 10.0 ppg.
SAU is shooting .40% from the field (349-865) and .31% from three (101-325). The Muleriders have connected on 200-of-282 free throw attempts for .70%.
The Mulerider defense is forcing 25.55 turnovers per game which is good for 8th best among NCAA DII opponents and 1st in the GAC. SAU has totaled 160 steals through 11 games which is 8th best in the nation. Ezekiel leads the Muleriders with 25 steals, followed by Morris and Warren who both have collected 15. Maggie Evans is not far behind as she has totaled 14 steals.
The ECU Tigers carry a 67.3 ppg scoring average into Thursday's contest. Like the Muleriders, the Tigers are also coming off of two straight losses to Harding University (55-67) and Arkansas Tech (59-70). They have been led by Madison Rehl (14.6 ppg), Mackenzie Crusoe (10.5 ppg), and Kate Ogle (10.0 ppg). ECU is shooting .39% from the field this season (228-574) and .33% from behind the arc (77-228).
SOSU is averaging 66.8 ppg, while picking up two wins their last two contests against Arkansas Tech (75-69) and Harding (84-75). The Savage Storm will take on Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday evening before their Saturday match up with the Muleriders. Kamryn Cantwell (15.2 pgg) and Briley Moon (14.1 ppg) have led the Savage Storm offense this season. As a team, SOSU is shooting .43% from the floor (299-694) and .33% from deep (77-233).