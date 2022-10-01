Southern Arkansas sophomore Logan Warren placed 20th among a 275-runner field at the nationally-prominent Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville on Friday.
Warren finished in 19:07.4 at a mile average of 6:09 and finished atop all other GAC runners. SAU junior Alyzah McGlasson followed at 19:30.6 with a 6:16 average mile time to place 43rd and represent the team's second top-50 finish.
McGlasson's time beat her previous 5k best set in February 2021 at the Ouachita Baptist Invitational. Dakota Cassidy just trailed McGlasson and finished in 53rd place with a time of 19:40.7, at a mile average of 6:19. Rounding out the top 100 showing for the Muleriders were senior Bronwyn Buchanan who placed 82nd (20:20.2 |6:32) and freshman Ava Zindler who finished at 92nd(20:27.1 | 6:34) Alyssa Solis placed 197th (22:16.3 | 7.10), J'aine Brown finished 180th with a new career best 5k time of 22:17.2, at an average mile pace of 7:10, and Victoria Cheney finished 248th (24:40.2 | 7:56) to wrap up the showing for Southern Arkansas.
The team's ninth place finish serves at the team's first top-ten win at the Chile Pepper festival since they placed 10th in 2013. The Muleriders topped Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State to finish first of the GAC teams who competed.
Southern Arkansas prepares for the Lois Davis Invitational at home on Friday, October 14.