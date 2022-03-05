Head softball coach Jason Anderson won his 600th career game on Friday evening as the Southern Arkansas Muleriders took down Arkansas-Tech 2-1 in the second game of their double-header.
The Muleriders dropped the first game of the DH 2-1 giving them a split on the day. SAU is now 11-9 (4-1 GAC).
Game 1
ATU 2, SAU 1
Game one saw the Muleriders get outhit by the Golden Suns 5-2. ATU scored two runs in the bottom of the second on a Crutchfield single through the left side. Prewitt and Keaton were able to come home on a throwing error in left field, and those two runs would be all the Golden Suns needed.
The Muleriders were able to push a run across in the top of the fourth inning as Jaxynn Dyson doubled to left center in which Sarah Evans was able to come home on a throwing error by the left fielder. The other SAU hit came from the bat of Mariah Hamilton in the top of the fifth inning as she hit a single into center field.
Kiana Pogroszewski got the start in the circle for SAU as she pitched 6.0 innings and struck out two in the loss. Buffington got the win for ATU as she only allowed two hits and struck out five batters.
Game 2
SAU 2, ATU 1
Trailing 1-0 through the first six innings of play, the Muleriders scored when it mattered most as they were able to push two runs across in the top of the seventh inning, which would go on to be the deciding factor in SAU's come from behind victory over ATU.
SAU was able to outhit the Golden Suns 3-2 in the contest. The Golden Suns struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Riley was able to score on a SAC fly from the bat of Goins.
Natalie Phillips was able to come around and score to give the Muleriders their first run of the game after entering as pinch runner for Taylor Murphy who reached on a single. Madison Miller was able to double home Phillips to tie the game at 1-1. Makana Morton, who pinch ran for Madison Miller was able to cross home plate for the game winning run after Alyssa Miller reached on an error.
Madison Miller led the Muleriders with one hit and one RBI. Jade Miller and Murphy were the other two Muleriders to collect hits in the contest. Sydney Ward picked up her sixth win of the season in the circle after tossing a complete game while only allow two hits and striking out eight. Lasey took the loss in the circle for the Golden Suns.
The win in game two marked the 600th career win for head coach Jason Anderson. Anderson, who is in his eight season at SAU currently holds a 293-98 record as the Mulerider head coach. Anderson racked up 226 wins at Central Baptist College, 41 wins at Northwestern Oklahoma State, and 40 wins at North Alabama to give him 600 for his career.
The Muleriders and Golden Suns are closing out their series in Magnolia with a single game today.