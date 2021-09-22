MUSKOGEE, OK – Senior Roman Timmerman and true freshman Tyler Garrett both landed in the top 10 individually and Southern Arkansas recorded a fourth place finish overall Tuesday at the 23rd NSU Golf Classic.
The team totaled an 856 in the 54-hole tournament; the fourth-lowest team score in program history. The score from the par-71, 6,729-yard course of the Muskogee Country Club came after shooting a 294 on Tuesday.
Timmerman's 73 on Tuesday placed him a -3 for the tournament as his final round scorecard included three birdies and 11 pars. He birdied the par-4 No. 14 and finished the round with four straight pars to lock in the top ten finish.
At -2, Garrett used a 73 in round three to earn himself a tied for tenth finish in his collegiate debut after using four birdies and nine pars in the final round. From No. 9 through No. 15, Garrett posted birdie, par, birdie, birdie, par, birdie, par.
Sophomore Caleb Miller logged a top 20 showing as he finished tied for 18th after shooting one over par on Tuesday. On the front nine, he birdied a pair of holes to help offset three bogeys, but over the course of the final seven holes he notched two more birdies and made par on the rest to finish at +2 for the tournament.
Senior Garrett Davis recorded a pair of birdies and made par on nine holes as he shot +5 in the final round. Davis landed in the top 50 of the competitive field as he finished tied for 42nd at +7.
Sophomore Connor Harrington matched Davis and finished Tuesday with a third-round score of 76. He shot par on his first seven holes, encountered some trouble over the next six, despite notching a birdie on the par-5 No. 9, before finishing strong with five pars to close out the round.
The Muleriders led the entire field in par-5 scoring at -23, notched 157 pars, and collected the fifth-most birdies in the field with 48 and a tournament-best three eagles. SAU placed seven strokes up on host Northeastern State and was ten strokes better than league foe No. 13 Henderson State. SAU topped three other opponents that were receiving votes in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches' Poll: Southwestern Oklahoma State, Missouri Western and Central Oklahoma.
Garrett, along with two other golfers, led the field in par-5 scoring at -7, Timmerman followed at -6 and Miller shot -5. Timmerman led the team with 35 pars, Miller paced with a dozen birdies and Garrett recorded two of the squad's three eagles.
Southern Arkansas returns to action next week for the Missouri Southern Fall Invitational in Monkey Island, OK.