The Great American Conference announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the eighth week of the 2022 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Dan Pruitt claimed Player of the Week and Arkansas-Monticello’s Mason Philley earned Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dan Pruitt, Oklahoma Baptist, 1B, Jr.
Pruitt paced the Bison offense in their three-game sweep of Arkansas Tech. He went 5-for-10 with a .615 on-base percentage, a 1.100 slugging percentage and a stolen base in the series. He added a first-inning home run in game one of the weekend. He leads the GAC with 39 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a .911 slugging percentage.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Mason Philley, Arkansas-Monticello, SP, Jr.
Philley registered the first perfect game in GAC history to occur in a conference game as the Weevils defeated East Central, 12-0, on Saturday. Philley retired all 21 batters he faced, including a season-high 10 strikeouts, as he recorded the 11th no-hitter in conference history. He struck out the side in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Chris Sutton, 2B; and Jacob Womack, SP (Southern Arkansas)