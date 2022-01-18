Playing in their first of three games this week, the Southern Arkansas women's basketball team fell Monday to Arkansas Tech 94-84 in a makeup game due to COVID-19 protocols.
SAU moves to 8-8, 3-7 GAC.
Kisi Young led the Muleriders with 18 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double as she totaled nine boards. Kenzie Ezekiel finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and a team-high three assists. Kylie Warren finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while connecting on 3-of-6 from behind the arc. Ariana Guinn posted 11 points, while Jessica Jones went 3-of-4 from behind the arc to finish with nine points.
SAU shot 42% from the field (31-of-73) and 38% from behind the arc (13-34%).
The Muleriders led 21-20 after one quarter of play, but would see the Golden Suns go on an 11-4 run in the first two minutes of the second quarter (10:00-7:59) to take a 31-25 lead. Trailing 41-35 with 4:11 in the half, SAU would start a 14-0 run that would carry over into the second half to pull within one point at the break at 41-40.
SAU would continue their 14-0 run to start the second half as it tacked on nine points (10:00-8:21) to take the 49-41 lead. With the Muleriders leading by 10 points midway through the third quarter at 55-45 (6:11), ATU used an 18-7 run in the final half of the quarter to take the 63-62 lead into the fourth.
The Golden Suns were able to maintain their lead despite seeing SAU pull within two points to make it 77-75 with 6:29 to go. ATU would use one last large 17-9 run to pull away and secure the victory.
The Muleriders will now turn their attention to Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene as they will welcome them inside the W.T. Watson Athletic Center later this week. Tip-off with OBU is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening while Saturday's matchup with SNU is set for 1 p.m.