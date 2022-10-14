The Great American Conference announced the sixth Golfers of the Week of the fall 2022 season. Henderson State’s Nate Cossement claimed the Men’s accolade and the Reddies’ Allie Bianchi earned the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Nate Cossement, Henderson State, Jr., Wavre, Belgium
Cossement captured his fourth-straight Golfer of the Week award after he produced a five-shot victory at the Arkansas Collegiate. An opening-round 3-over par 75 left him five shots in back of the lead. He followed up with a 2-under 70 and a 4-under 68, the lone round all week in the 60s to lead the Reddies to a 15-shot win.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Allie Bianchi, Henderson State, Jr., Allen, Texas
Bianchi picked up her first individual medalist honor of her career as she won at the National Preview by three shots. She finished as the lone golfer under par after rounds of 1-under 71, 4-over 76 and 4-under 68. Her final round featured five birdies and represented the best round of her collegiate career. The No. 3 Reddies took second to No. 1 Dallas Baptist.
Logan McDonald, So., Southern Arkansas, was also nominated.