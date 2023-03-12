Southern Arkansas completed the series sweep of Henderson State in their conference home-opener Saturday at the Margaret Downing Softball Complex.
Southern Arkansas recorded an 8-0 (5) run-rule shutout of the Reddies in game one of the Saturday double header. Game two saw a 6-2 Mulerider win in the final game of the weekend.
The Muleriders combined for 21 hits on the day while the Reddies saw just 8. SAU recorded a .482 (14-29) team batting average in game one and .269 (7-26) in team two. Kamryn Moctezuma went 4-7 with a double and home run on the day while Ariana Rolle went 5-8 with two doubles.
GAME ONE
Southern Arkansas 8, Henderson State 0
Southern Arkansas Notes
Alyssa Miller and Kamryn Moctezuma each went 3-4 in the matchup with Miller scoring two runs and Moctezuma accounting for four runs batted in. Ariana Rolle, Haley Nillen and Courtney Storey additionally recorded multiple hits while Nillen provided three RBI and drew two walks. Four of the 14 Mulerider hits went for extra bases with Storey recording two herself.
Baylie Thornhill tossed all 5.0 innings for the Muleriders where she allowed zero runs on four hits while striking out eight. This afternoon represented her second-longest outing this season and her fifth this year that didn't see a single run. The grad student struck out her most batters of the year and tied a Mulerider-career high. The second inning saw a three-strikeout effort from Thornhill between one allowed hit.
Alyssa Miller began the three-hit first inning with a double to left center in SAU's first at bat of the afternoon. Ariana Rolle advanced Miller to third on a groundout to the second baseman. Haley Nillen singled through the right side to bring Miller home for the first run of the contest.
SAU saw one more run in the second inning with a bases loaded walk by Nillen to plate Emily Shipman to represent her second RBI of the afternoon.
The Muleriders notched their third run in the third inning after Jaxyn Dyson singled and came in to score on Courtney Storey's second double of the day to left center.
Southern Arkansas plated their first run of the fourth inning following three consecutive Mulerider singles. Alyssa Miller started hitting off with a single to right field before Ariana Rolle placed a bunt perfectly down the first base line. Nillen recorded yet another RBI with a single down the left field line that brought Miller home. Gracie King proceeded to load the bases when she reached on a throwing error by the catcher after a bunt right in front of the plate. Kamryn Moctezuma brought home the final two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single up the middle that plated Nillen and Rolle.
A two-RBI double by Moctezma brought in the final two runs of the matchup to complete the run rule of the Reddies in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Henderson State Notes
The Reddies saw ten fewer at bats than the Muleriders this afternoon, notching four hits and drawing one walk in their 20 plate appearances. The team recorded three errors to allow three unearned runs.
The three Henderson pitchers combined for five earned runs on the afternoon. Savannah Carrigan was dealt her second loss of the season following her 3.0 inning appearance that was two earned runs on seven hits.
GAME TWO
Southern Arkansas 6, Henderson State 2
Southern Arkansas Notes
After firing a no-hitter in the Friday afternoon series opener, sophomore Sydney Ward tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in the final game of the weekend. Ward fanned a season-high 10 batters and didn't allow a single walk between the 19 batters she faced. The Mulerider pitching staff combined to strikeout 14 Reddie batters.
Ariana Rolle went 3-4 with two doubles in the final game of the afternoon to record her eight multi-hit game of the season and first game with multiple extra base hits. Jaxyn Dawson drew three walks to increase her team-leading figure.
The Muleriders loaded the bases early in the second game of the Saturday double header with Ariana Rolle doubling to begin the game and Haley Nillen and Gracie King both drawing walks. A diving play by the left fielder robbed Moctezuma of a hit, but the sacrifice play allowed for the first Mulerider run of the contest. Jaxyn Dyson was able to reach on a fielding error by the short stop that additionally resulted in SAU's second run of the inning.
SAU picked up another run in the second inning. Emily Shipman picked up her first hit of the afternoon with a double to left field to give the Muleriders their first base runner of the inning. Rolle brought her home with a single up the middle.
Moctezuma went yard to hit the first home run of the afternoon to give her four on the season and increase the Mulerider lead to 4-0. Shipman extended the Mulerider lead to five runs with a single up the middle that drove home Hamilton.
Jaxyn Dyson drew a walk to start the fifth inning before advancing to second on a Storey groundout. Shipman reached base on a throwing error by the third baseman that additionally allowed Dyson to snag the sixth Mulerider run of the game.
Henderson State Notes
Four Reddie arms combined for the effort at Dawson Field with Presley Applegate falling to three losses on the season. Applegate tossed the opening 2.0 innings where she allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks. Brooke Johnson allowed the two additional earned runs of the contest in her 0.1 inning appearance.
Henderson plated their first runs of their afternoon double header in the sixth inning. Katelyn McMahan singled to start the inning before the following two batters were retired on strikeouts. The Reddies rallied with the two outs to reach on a fielding error and draw a walk to load the bases for a Josie Copeland single drive in McMahan and Jorika Alvarez.
Southern Arkansas will head to Monticello on Tuesday for a non-conference double header beginning at 2 p.m. Live coverage links will be available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.