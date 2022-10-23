Following an individual medalist finish at the Newman Invitational earlier this week, Arkansas Tech senior transfer Jackson Cole has been named as the Great American Conference Men's Golfer of the Week.
With the win, Cole topped an 85-golfer field and shot a one-under (215) across the 54-hole event. The individual medalist honor for Cole is the first in his career.
In his opening round, Cole would get to two-under on a couple of occasions thanks to birdies on 14 & 16 and an eagle on 5. He would end the first round at one-over, however after a bogey on the par-5 Hole 10.
Later in the day, Cole quickly got his second round in the red with a birdie on. 15. After making bogey on No. 18 and back around to No. 1, Cole made birdie on Hole 2 and shot par over the remaining front-nine. He carried that over on the back-nine with pars on 10 and 11, but a birdie on Hole 12 helped him close out the round in the red at one-under.
That second round was officially wrapped up on Tuesday morning as it was unable to be completed due to darkness on Monday.
Immediately following the conclusion of the second round, Cole got back to work back on Hole 14 to start his final round.
This time, within three holes, he was at two-under with a birdie on the par-5 Hole 16. Making pars on the ensuing six holes, Cole dropped his score even further to four-under with birdies on Hole 5 and 6.
The close of his round was not as sharp with bogeys on three of his final seven holes, but he was still able to stay ahead of the field and ended with a one-stroke lead over the individual runner-up.
Cole and the Wonder Boys will now prepare for their final tournament of the fall next week at the Tulsa Cup. This year's event will take place at the Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow, OK.
Gracen Blount, Henderson State, Sr., Hot Springs, Arkansas, was the GAC’s Woman Golfer of the Week. It was her second Golfer of the Week honor of the fall highlighting a dominant Henderson State performance at the Battle for the Belt.
She won the event by one shot as Reddies took the top five positions. The Reddies finished 64 shots clear of second place Arkansas Tech. Her even par final round included two birdies and an eagle.