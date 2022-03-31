The Great American Conference announced the second Track & Field Athletes of the Week awards for the 2022 outdoor season.
Harding’s Anne-Noelle Clerima and Sofie Reitbauer earned the Women’s honors while the Bisons’ Dakarai Bush and Matt Hipshire won the Men’s accolades.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Anne-Noelle Clerima, Harding, Sr., Paris, France
At the Texas Relays, Clerima broke her own school record in the 400-meter hurdles, when she posted an NCAA provisional time of 1:00.11. She broke the record set established at the 2021 Bison Twilight Meet. Her time ranks as the third-fastest time in Division II.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Sofie Reitbauer, Harding, Fr., Frankfurt, Germany
Reitbauer claimed the title in the heptathlon at the OBU Invitational as she produced a school record with 4,701 points, a total that earned her an NCAA provisional score. She placed first in the 100 hurdles, the shot put, the long jump and the javelin. Her score places second in the country.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Dakarai Bush, Harding, So., Tatum, TX
Bush registered a personal best in the 110 hurdles on consecutive days as he ran a 14.37 at the Texas Relays followed by a 14.25 at the Texas State Bobcat Invitational. He earned NCAA provisional times at both meets. The 14.25 time stands sixth in the country. At the Texas Relays, he ran on the 4x400 relay team that also produced an NCAA Provisional time.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Matt Hipshire, Harding, Sr., Ferris, TX
Hipshire set the school record in the decathlon at the OBU Invitational as he posted an NCAA provisional score of 6,467 points. The Harding record had stood since David Pencarinha tallied 6,355 points at the 2016 GAC Championships. Hipshire won the event as he claimed the top scores in the 100, the long jump, the shot put, the 400, the pole vault and the 1500.