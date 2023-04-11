The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the 10th week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Dan Pruitt and Brek Galbreath swept the accolades as the Bison picked up four wins.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dan Pruitt, Oklahoma Baptist, 1B, Sr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Pruitt hit home runs in three of the Bison’s four wins last week to raise his total to 15, the fourth-best total in Division II. He collected two in a non-conference victory against Northeastern State. In a series sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma State, he went 8-for-14 with two home runs and seven RBI. Additionally, he stole three bases in game two of the series.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Brek Galbreath, Oklahoma Baptist, SP, Jr., Joshua, TX
Galbreath earned his second-straight victory as he threw 8.0 scoreless frames against Southwestern Oklahoma State as part of a 5-0 Bison victory. He limited the Bulldogs to only three hits and just one Bulldog reached second base. He struck out seven and walked only one.
Southern Arkansas nominated Chris Lyles, CF and Jeremy Adorno, SP