The Great American Conference announced the Women’s and Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the eighth week of
the 2022-23 season.
Harding’s Sage Hawley and Henderson State’s Ashley Farrar shared the Women’s honor while Oklahoma Baptist’s Paul King and Ouachita Baptist’s Ma'Darius Hobson split the Men’s award.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sage Hawley, Harding, C, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee
Hawley collected a pair of double-doubles as the Lady Bisons handed both Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene its first conference loss. She tallied 30 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three assists against the Bison. She followed up with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks against the Crimson Storm. She shot 58.8 percent from the floor in the two victories.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ashley Farrar, Henderson State, G, Sr., Green Forest, Arkansas
Farrar averaged 24.5 points per game in helping the Reddies collect wins against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State. Against the Rangers, she netted 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting. Against the Lady Bulldogs, she scored 30 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Reddies ended an 11-game losing streak in the series.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Paul King, Oklahoma Baptist, PG, So., Monroe, Louisiana
King led the Bison to road wins against Harding and Arkansas Tech that pushed them into a tie for second place through eight GAC games.
He averaged 21.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting. Against the Bisons, he scored the final six points of the 64-62 win, including the tying jumper with 42 seconds left and the two clinching free throws with 11 seconds remaining.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ma'Darius Hobson, Ouachita Baptist, G, Sr., Houlka, Mississippi
Hobson hit the game winning shot with 16 seconds left in the Tigers’ 69-68 home win against Southwestern Oklahoma State. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the victory. He followed up with a career-high 29 points against Northwestern Oklahoma State. The total represented the most a Tiger has scored in a game since February 2019.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Kylie Warren, G; and Gregory Hammond Jr., G